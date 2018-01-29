If you saw Donald Glover’s alter-ego Childish Gambino perform his song “Terrified” at the 60th annual Grammy Awards, then you might be wondering about the talented young man who sang alongside him.

It turns out the boy, JD McCrary, will star as Young Simba in Disney’s upcoming live-action reboot of The Lion King.

Glover is starring as the grown-up Simba in the 2019 film alongside Beyoncé, who is playing Nala.

Additionally, McCrary is the same person who sings the album version of Gambino’s “Terrified” from his nominated work, Awaken, My Love!

Viewers of the Grammys were surprised to learn of the connection between Gambino and McCrary following their performance.

The multi-talented Gambino is up for five Grammys, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year.