The Incredibly Talented Kid Who Sang Alongside Childish Gambino at the Grammys Is Young Simba in the New Lion King
Childish Gambino and JD McCrary perform onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018 in New York City.
Lester Cohen—NARAS/Getty Images
By Aric Jenkins
9:19 PM EST

If you saw Donald Glover’s alter-ego Childish Gambino perform his song “Terrified” at the 60th annual Grammy Awards, then you might be wondering about the talented young man who sang alongside him.

It turns out the boy, JD McCrary, will star as Young Simba in Disney’s upcoming live-action reboot of The Lion King.

Glover is starring as the grown-up Simba in the 2019 film alongside Beyoncé, who is playing Nala.

Additionally, McCrary is the same person who sings the album version of Gambino’s “Terrified” from his nominated work, Awaken, My Love!

Viewers of the Grammys were surprised to learn of the connection between Gambino and McCrary following their performance.

The multi-talented Gambino is up for five Grammys, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE