Kendrick Lamar Makes a Statement With Fiery Grammys Performance

In a high-octane opening performance, nominated rapper Kendrick Lamar kicked off the 60th Annual Grammy Awards with a bold medley of songs from his album DAMN. He was joined onstage by a cadre of male dancers in military attire, before U2’s Bono and The Edge also showed up for their “XXX” collaboration. In between Lamar’s song segments, comedian Dave Chappelle offered some unexpected commentary.

Kendrick Lamar performs during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York on Jan. 28, 2018. Lucas Jackson—Reuters

“I just wanted to remind the audience that the only thing more frightening than watching a black man be honest in America is being an honest black man in America,” Chappelle said wryly before the camera switched back to Lamar and his dance crew. Throughout the incendiary, politicized performance — it opened with a flag waving in the background, included the title “This is a satire,” and ended with a choreographed sequence in which all of Lamar’s dancers were shot down — Lamar maintained a singular focus.

Kendrick Lamar performs during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York on Jan. 28, 2018. Lucas Jackson—Reuters

He then picked up the first award of the televised show tonight for Best Rap/Sung Performance for his collaboration with Rihanna, “Loyalty.”