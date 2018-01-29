The Time’s Up initiative in support of women and victims of sexual harassment and abuse just received a substantial—and powerful—donation from Chrissy Teigen and John Legend ahead of the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

The couple on Saturday donated $200,000 to the movement’s GoFundMe that’s seeking to establish a legal fund for victims of sexual harassment, assault or abuse in the workplace. Teigen and Legend’s donation, according to a description on the page, is “on behalf of the heroic gymnasts of the USA Gymnastics Team.”

Earlier this week, former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to life in prison due to allegations of sexual abuse of at least 150 underage girls, some of whom were Olympic athletes. A number of the accusers took to the court’s podium to deliver emotional testimonies describing their abuse.

One of the accusers, gold medal winner McKayla Maroney, initially faced a $100,000 fine for breaking a non-disclosure agreement to not speak out on Nassar’s actions. Teigen saw the news and offered to cover the cost on Maroney’s behalf.

“The entire principle of this should be fought – an NDA to stay quiet about this serial monster with over 140 accusers, but I would be absolutely honored to pay this fine for you, McKayla,” Teigen tweeted in mid-January.

Maroney was ultimately allowed to testify without a fine, but Teigen still wanted to contribute—and, with her husband, doubled-down on her initial offer.