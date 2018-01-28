Will Ferrell Reprises Role of George W. Bush on SNL

Will Ferrell reprised his role as former President George W. Bush on Saturday Night Live this weekend in a sketch that mocked the former president’s legacy and scrutinized that of President Donald Trump’s.

Ferrell, who first played the 43rd president as a cast member on SNL, returned to the Oval Office where he reminded Americans of his record in office amid his growing popularity during the Trump Administration.

“Donny Q. Trump came in and, suddenly, I’m looking pretty sweet by comparison,” Ferrell as Bush said during SNL‘s cold open. “At this rate, I might even end up on Mount Rushmore, next to Washington, Lincoln, and, I wanna say, Kensington? I don’t know.”

“I just want to address my fellow Americans tonight and remind you guys that I was really bad,” he added. “Like historically not good.”

As Bush, Ferrell admits that he’s not actually sitting in the Oval Office but instead a set he created of it “so I can still pretend to be president sometimes.” He also showed his water gun: “I’ve been trying to drink more water and this makes it fun,” he said.

Ferrell, as Bush, then reviewed some aspects of Bush’s presidency that he described as “no bueno:” the decline of the stock market, the start of two different wars and his Vice President Dick Cheney.

“Don’t forget: We’re still in two different wars that I started. What has two thumbs and created ISIS?” Ferrell said. “This guy.”

As for Cheney: “Some say Mike Pence was heartless but, remember, Dick Cheney is literally heartless.”

But while Ferrell describes Bush as “not a Trump synthesizer or anything,” he notes the two have a lot in common.

“We both won the election despite losing the popular vote,” Ferrell, as Bush, said. “Though, back in my day, we didn’t let the Russians rig our elections. We used the Supreme Court, like Americans.”

Watch the full sketch in the video below.