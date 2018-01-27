A dramatic mountain rescue mission is reportedly underway in Pakistan, where two climbers are stranded on Nanga Parbat, a slope nicknamed “Killer Mountain.”

France’s Elisabeth Revol and Poland’s Tomek Mackiewicz got stuck more than 24,000 feet up the roughly 26,500-foot mountain and used a satellite phone to call for help, the BBC reports. Mackiewicz is reportedly in critical condition, suffering from frostbite and snow blindness, while Revol’s left toes are frostbitten, according to the Express Tribune. Mountaineers were able to track part of the climbers’ descent down the Nanga Parbat peak through a combination of Revol’s messages and tracker.

Polish climbers who were attempting the first winter summit of nearby peak K2 paused their mission to join the rescue effort, Pakistani officials told the Express Tribune. Four climbers on Saturday were transported by helicopter to Nanga Parbat, where they’ll try to bring the two stranded mountaineers down to safety.

A GoFundMe page was created to fund the Killer Mountain rescue mission, which costs $50,000 up front. So far, it has raised €76,735, nearly $100,000.

Some onlookers are also urging Google to lift GPS tracking restrictions on Adam Bielecki, the lead Polish rescue climber.

Killer Mountain has earned its morbid nickname. More than 30 climbers died on Nanga Parbat before it was eventually summited in 1953, according to the BBC.