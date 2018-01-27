Sean Hannity's Twitter Disappears and Conspiracy Theories Begin

By Associated Press
1:02 PM EST

(NEW YORK) — The Twitter account for conservative TV host Sean Hannity had disappeared for a few hours, and the conspiracy theories quickly were flowing.After the Fox News star’s verified account posted a message that said “Form Submission 1649,” page visitors on Saturday said they were getting a “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist” message. By the time Hannity’s account was back up, speculation was rampant about the disappearance. A message seeking explanation was left for Fox News. Twitter representatives could not be reached either.

Some guessed the “deep state” of government establishment figures was trying to take down Hannity, a supporter of President Donald Trump. Others liked the theory that a rogue Twitter employee was behind the deactivation, similar to what happened to Trump’s account for 11 minutes in November.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE