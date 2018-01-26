Alexa Will Lose Her Voice in Amazon’s Super Bowl Ad Starring CEO Jeff Bezos

By Mahita Gajanan
January 26, 2018

Amazon’s Alexa loses its voice in the company’s new Super Bowl ad — but a replacement seems to be on the way.

Whether Alexa got sick (the flu is pretty severe this year) or needs a break from constantly answering questions, things aren’t looking too good for the virtual assistant in Amazon’s Super Bowl ad, which stars CEO Jeff Bezos.

The ad opens on a woman brushing her teeth and asking Alexa a common morning question: “What’s the weather like today?” Alexa answers, “In Austin, it’s 60 degrees with a chance — ” before coughing and going out of commission.

As news reports on Alexa losing her voice take over televisions, Bezos runs to his crew to find out how such a thing could have happened. His team says a replacement is ready to go at Bezos’s command.

“And you’re sure this is going to work?” he asks. The team responds with a not exactly resounding “yeah,” leaving open the question of who exactly will replace Alexa’s voice. Is this Morgan Freeman’s time to shine? Or perhaps Gilbert Gottfried needs a new gig.

Check out the teaser ad above and start guessing.

