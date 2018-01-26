Although it may seem like Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are destined to remain the reigning king and queen of Patriots football until time comes to an end, there’s another New England power couple currently on the rise: Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo.

The star wide receiver and former Miss Universe began dating back in early 2016, but with another Super Bowl on the line and a Sports Illustrated swimsuit debut in the works, their relationship is quickly becoming the talk of the town.

Culpo, for her part, hasn’t been shy about expressing her love for Amendola and his team online. Ahead of the Pats’ come-from-behind victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship game, the 25-year-old model shared a shot of herself decked out in New England gear at Gillette Stadium.

“ITS GAME TIME!!!! I can’t waittttttttttt. Wearing my lucky sweater again,” she captioned the Jan. 21 Instagram. “GO @PATRIOTS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

And following Amendola’s clutch two-touchdown performance — which included the game-winning score — Culpo made sure the world knew how proud she was of him. “BABY GOING TO THE #SUPERBOWL,” she captioned a photo of them kissing on the field amidst the post-game confetti.

There’s also an adorable video of the moment.

Basically, no matter who comes out on top in the Super Bowl, these two are still winning.