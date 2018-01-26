Casino Mogul Steve Wynn Accused of Sexual Harassment and Assault
Billionaire Steve Wynn, chairman and chief executive officer of Wynn Resorts Ltd., listens to a question during a news conference following the company's annual general meeting in Macau, China, on Thursday, May 15, 2014.
Brent Lewin—Bloomberg /Getty Images
By Associated Press
1:49 PM EST

(LAS VEGAS) — Wynn Resorts is denying multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault by its founder Steve Wynn, describing it as a smear campaign related to divorce proceedings from his ex-wife.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that a number of women say they were harassed or assaulted by the casino mogul. One case led to a $7.5 million settlement with a manicurist. The detailed report describes accounts from several female employees.

The company says it is committed to operating with the “highest ethical standards and maintaining a safe and respectful culture.” Wynn denied the allegations personally in a printed statement.

Shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd. are plunging more than 8 percent in afternoon trading.

