What to Know About Don McGahn, the Lawyer Who Bucked Trump's Order to Fire Robert Mueller

The New York Times and other outlets recently reported that President Trump wanted to fire special counsel Robert Mueller over the summer. But the man truly at the center of the story is White House counsel Don McGahn.

McGahn reportedly threatened to quit rather than direct officials in the Justice Department to fire Mueller, as Trump had ordered. This led Trump to back off, and staved off what could have been a crisis for the presidency.

Here’s what to know about McGahn.

What is his job?

McGahn is currently White House counsel, the top lawyer in the White House. That has put him at the center of the major successes of Trump’s first year, like nominating and confirming federal judges, as well as the center of controversies, like the firing of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

What is his background?

Before this, he was general counsel for Trump’s presidential campaign. He also used to be a partner specializing in campaign finance at Jones Day, was in-house counsel for the National Republican Congressional Committee, and worked as commissioner for the Federal Election Commission from 2008-2013, CNN reports. McGahn is from Atlantic City, New Jersey and earned his law degree at Widener University.

How long as he worked with Trump?

McGahn first met with Trump in 2014 when the then-real estate tycoon was thinking about running for president, the Wall Street Journal reports.