10 Things Successful People Do When They Start a New Job

The first month at a new job can be overwhelming.

Once you’ve decided to accept the offer, and survived your first day and your first week, you might think you’re in the clear. But people are still watching, which means you still have an opportunity to impress.

Read on for 10 things successful people do in their first 30 days at a new job.

They introduce themselves to everyone

On day one, introduce yourself to everyone on your team, along with any other coworkers.

Business Insider previously reported that it serves them well to get you started on the right foot, because your work will directly affect theirs. The sooner you break the ice, the faster you will see results.

They only speak positively

Nobody likes a negative Nancy. How you act within your first 30 days is going to form your team’s first impression of who you are, and impressions can be difficult to change.

“We all know that first impressions matter. Smile when you meet new people and shake their hands. Introduce yourself to everyone and make it clear how happy and eager you are to be there. Your coworkers will remember,” Mark Strong, a life, career, and executive coach previously told Business Insider.

They get crystal clear on their daily, weekly, and monthly expectations

It is absolutely vital to “ask for some time with your manager to have a big-picture conversation about priorities,” career advice expert Natalia Autenreith wrote on Top Resume.

She recommends asking the following questions to get clear on what’s expected of you:

• What is the team working on right now?

• What are the biggest obstacles?

• What can you do to be helpful today?

They ask intelligent questions

“Generally, you’re trying to demonstrate your curiosity and desire to learn. Beware of asking too many questions on the first day, though. You have plenty of time to master the job,” executive coach Strong previously told Business Insider.

They figure out how to make their manager’s life easier

If you don’t know how to do this, ask.

Dave Kerpen, founder and CEO of software company Likable Local, previously told Business Insider, “It’s about helping your manager look great to his or her manager. And ultimately by doing that you’re going to position yourself better for success.”

They prioritize sleep for maximum output

Successful people understand that showing up to work while still half asleep not only sabotages performance, but can also inadvertently demonstrate lack of interest. Not to mention that sleep deprivation affects everything from memory to blood pressure.

“Eight hours of sleep makes a big difference for me, and I try hard to make that a priority,” Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos told Thrive Global.

They network and socialize with all team members

“It’s important to show that you’re ready to mingle with your new team — so save the packed lunch for another day,” Teri Hockett, chief executive of What’s For Work?, a career site for women, previously told Business Insider.

They track their progress throughout the day

“Every day you should take 30 minutes to reflect,” Grace O’Toole from staffing agency Robert Half’s told Business Insider. “Fifteen minutes in the morning to decide what your goals and tasks are, and 15 minutes to reflect on how you got there and and what you didn’t get done at the end of the day.”

They take note of the major frustrations that impact their team

Once you become well-acquainted with your environment, take note of the pain points that impact your team.

“Perhaps it’s a step in a workflow, a particular procedure, or a difficult person,” career expert Autenreith wrote on Top Resume. “Take time to understand why they are that way before you suggest any changes.”

No one is saying you have to solve them just yet, but the more you understand the problems of your team, the better member you can be.

They find a mentor

Finally, successful people are able to find a mentor that can guide them through the trials and tribulations of month one. Be sure to make the most of all this person has to offer, but do not take advantage.

“I strongly recommend that you take a proactive role in finding the right people to advise and support you as you begin to take a more prominent role in the company,” Autenreith wrote.

It might not be just one person: Ido Leffler, cofounder and CEO of Yoobi, says everyone has “five people to help you get where you want to go.”

“Find out who those people are and visualize how you’re going to get to [each] person,” he said.

This article originally appeared on BusinessInsider.com