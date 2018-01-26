KFC's New Colonel Sanders Is Reba McEntire and the Internet Has Endless Thoughts About It

By Megan McCluskey
12:14 PM EST

The Internet has a lot of feelings about KFC launching a new campaign featuring Reba McEntire as its first ever female Colonel Sanders.

After the country music legend made her mustache-rocking, white suit-wearing debut in a commercial released by the fried chicken chain on Thursday, social media began to blow up with reactions to the switch-up. “I thought the transformation was really funny,” McEntire told the Associated Press. “I got a big kick out of it.”

The minute-long spot features Reba belting out a honky tonk song about KFC’s new Smoky Mountain BBQ chicken and has inspired a number of hot takes. Some were thrilled by the change in casting for the franchise’s founder.

“Woke up to the news that Reba is the new Colonel Sanders and I just may believe that there is a God,” wrote Twitter user @CannibalActual.

But others weren’t so sure about the buzz surrounding the brand’s mascot. “I am moving to the woods,” tweeted Difficult People star Julie Klausner in response to the announcement.

See a selection of the reactions below.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE