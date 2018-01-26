The Internet has a lot of feelings about KFC launching a new campaign featuring Reba McEntire as its first ever female Colonel Sanders.

After the country music legend made her mustache-rocking, white suit-wearing debut in a commercial released by the fried chicken chain on Thursday, social media began to blow up with reactions to the switch-up. “I thought the transformation was really funny,” McEntire told the Associated Press. “I got a big kick out of it.”

The minute-long spot features Reba belting out a honky tonk song about KFC’s new Smoky Mountain BBQ chicken and has inspired a number of hot takes. Some were thrilled by the change in casting for the franchise’s founder.

“Woke up to the news that Reba is the new Colonel Sanders and I just may believe that there is a God,” wrote Twitter user @CannibalActual.

But others weren’t so sure about the buzz surrounding the brand’s mascot. “I am moving to the woods,” tweeted Difficult People star Julie Klausner in response to the announcement.

See a selection of the reactions below.