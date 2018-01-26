Upon finding out that Melania Trump’s favorite show is How to Get Away With Murder, it was obvious that Viola Davis had plenty of feelings about the first lady’s fandom.

However, Davis said that there would be one reason why she would want to have Melania do a cameo on the hit drama, the New York Times reported was her show of choice.

During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, Davis had a short but cogent answer for why Melania: “I really want to talk to the lady.”

When Kimmel suggested that Davis might feel good bringing Melania joy by doing this, Davis emphatically disagreed but offered a very Annalise Keating suggestion for how she and Melania could have their chat.

“No, I really just want the inside scoop,” she said jokingly. “I don’t want to give her any sort of pleasure, I just want the inside scoop. Me and her could have some vodka together.”

Watch the full clip above.