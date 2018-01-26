The Internet Is Sounding Off About How Pleased Apple Is With Apple in This Commercial

By Raisa Bruner
11:11 AM EST

“What’s a computer?”

That’s the conversation-sparking line in Apple’s latest ad for iPad Pro that is driving viewers crazy on Twitter. In the commercial, a kid uses the iPad to do everything over the course of a day spent biking around the city: chat with friends, write a zine about bugs, make art. At the end of the day, blissfully unaware of the original machine that is technically powering her activity, a neighbor asks what the kid is doing on the computer. iPads, apparently, are a whole different level of technology.

But some people on the internet are simply not O.K. with Apple’s insistence that a computer has already become an obsolete item in 2018, sounding off insistently about it, expressing that Apple is a computer company at heart — and should be promoting their core product.

Or have they transcended the humble computer?

See some of the reactions below.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE