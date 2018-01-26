Lisa Kudrow Puts Another Nail in the Friends Movie Coffin

While the Friends cast and creators have made it pretty clear that the chances of a reboot are extremely slim, there are apparently still some fans holding out hope that the gang will reunite for a movie. But Lisa Kudrow — who played the fabulous Phoebe Buffay throughout all 10 seasons of the show — apparently doesn’t think anyone should hold their breath.

During a Thursday appearance on Conan, Kudrow addressed a fake Friends movie trailer that recently went viral.

“I don’t know what to make of it. It’s just like sort of these weird clips from things that clearly have nothing to do with Friends,” Kudrow said. “They’re rebooting everything, but, I don’t know, how does that work with Friends, though? I mean, that was about people in their 20s, 30s. The show isn’t about people in their 40s, 50s and if we have the same problems, that’s just sad. That’s not fun.”

Watch the full clip below.