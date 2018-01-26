Former Pastor Choked Stranger's 4-Month-Old Baby in Walmart Attack, Police Say
Johnson County Sheriff's Office
By Associated Press
10:02 AM EST

(OLATHE, Kan.) — A former New Jersey church pastor has been sentenced for an unprovoked attack on a stranger’s baby inside a Kansas Walmart.

The Kansas City Star reports 55-year-old Zhownirovych Zhownirovych was sentenced Thursday to 11 months in prison and six months in the Johnson County Jail, to be served consecutively.

Zhownirovych pleaded no contest in December to felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor battery.

In October 2016, Zhownirovych walked up to a woman waiting in a checkout lane at a Walmart in Overland Park and began choking her 4-month-old daughter. The woman screamed and several people came to her aid and got the baby away from him. The child was not seriously injured.

Zhownirovych is the former pastor of a Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Clifton, New Jersey.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE