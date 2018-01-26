Nutella Discount Spreads Chaos as Frenzied Shoppers Throughout France Lose It in Viral Video
15 Aug 2014, New York City, New York State, USA --- New York, United States. 15th August 2014 -- File image: Jars of Nutella chocolate-hazelnut spread are seen on the shelves of a supermarket in New York.
Richard Levine—© Richard Levine/Demotix/Corbis
By Ashley Hoffman
9:15 AM EST

Eager shoppers got a little nutty when Nutella was slashed to 70% off at some supermarkets throughout France.

Viral videos show things devolving into chaos as shoppers grab, push and scream to scoop up as many jars of the Italian chocolate spread as possible.

The quest for the kitchen staple got so out of hand at a supermarket in Ostricourt that police were actually to the scene.

An employee in L’Horme in Loire painted the scene for The Local by comparing the shopping etiquette to “scenes at the Battle of Berezina fought between the French army and Russia.” That was likely a more epic fight, but there are no videos to be sure.

As the saying goes, hell hath no fury like a determined nut spread shopper.

Survey the damages below.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE