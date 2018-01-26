A Missouri Republican running for U.S. Senate wants everyone to know that he expects dinner on the table every evening at 6 p.m., hopes his hypothetical future daughters do not turn into “career obsessed banshees” and believes that feminism has “oppressed natural womanhood.”

Courtland Sykes, who is one of several Republicans running to replace Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill, took to Facebook on Tuesday to re-post comments he made last year about women’s rights. “In light of recent questions regarding my views on Women’s Rights, attached is my full statement from September 2017,” he wrote, along with a photo of a six-paragraph response to the question: ‘Do you favor Women’s Rights?’

In response to the titular question, Sykes wrote that his fiancé Chanel Rion gave him “orders” to favor women’s rights, “so I’d better.”

“But Chanel knows that my obedience comes with a small price that she loves to pay anyway,” the statement continues. “I want to come home to a home cooked dinner at six every night, one that she fixes and one that I expect one day to have daughters learn to fix after they become traditional homemakers and family wives—think Norman Rockwell here and Gloria Steinem be damned.”

The comments were originally part of an 11-page document Sykes submitted to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch last fall after declining a second interview with the newspaper. The Republican has fashioned himself in the image of President Donald Trump, taking hardline stances on immigration, military force and even using images of the President in his campaign videos.

However, Trump has endorsed a different Republican in the state’s primary (Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley) and Sykes lags far behind the other Republicans in fundraising so far, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Sykes’ comments on women’s rights included a paragraph about what he sees as the danger of feminism.

“I don’t buy into radical feminism’s crazed definition of modern womanhood and I never did. They don’t own that definition—and never did. They made it up to suit their own nasty, snake-filled heads. Modern women can BE anything they want, including traditional women—as millions are and millions more are fast becoming,” his statement said. “Millennial women voters despised Hillary and cost her the election (and they weren’t Russians). I wonder why they despise her? One reason is they look at her personal life’s wreckage and didn’t want to become like her.”

He also expressed concern over how all this talk of women’s rights will affect his hypothetical future daughters.

“I don’t want them to grow up into career obsessed banshees who forego home life and children and the happiness of family to become nail-biting manophobic hell-bent feminist she devils who shriek from the tops of a thousand tall buildings they are think they could have leaped over in a single bound — had men not ‘suppressing them.’ It’s just nuts,” he said in the statement.

But he is not too worried. Sykes believes that “mean-spirited radical feminists” will not get to define things for too long. “They’re finished. Ask Hillary,” he wrote. “Someone should have stood up and faced them off, years ago.”