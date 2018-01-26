(CAMBRIDGE, Mass.) — Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding theater troupe says it has committed to start casting women in its annual production next year.

The group made the announcement Thursday at an event celebrating actor Mila Kunis as the organization’s Woman of the Year. Some had called on Kunis to reject the award over the group’s exclusion of women.

Kunis gave her support to the change, saying she “wouldn’t be here otherwise” and that it was “something very important to me.”

Hasty Pudding is known for comedic revues that feature men in drag playing female characters, a longstanding tradition in the 223-year-old group.

Some students and alumni have been pushing for the group to include women in the cast.

Kunis was paraded through Harvard Square by college students dressed in drag before the announcement was made.