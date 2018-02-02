Punxsutawney Phil Is About to Make His 2018 Groundhog Day Prediction. Watch It Live

This Friday morning is Groundhog Day, and people across the country will be watching Punxsutawney, Pa. – or more specifically, Punxsutawney Phil.

The famous groundhog will be looking for his shadow, which is believed to signal six more weeks of winter. If the animal is unable to see his shadow, superstition dictates that spring will begin early.

Punxsutawney Phil is set to come out of his burrow at 7:25 a.m. at Gobbler’s Knob.

The town of Punxsutawney has been holding the annual event since the 1880s, according to The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, which organizes and livestreams the event each year.

You can watch the moment Punxsutawney Phil checks for his shadow above.