In the wake of President Donald Trump traveling to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Stephen Colbert showed off his best impression of French President Emmanuel Macron prompting Trump to attend the summit.

During Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show, Colbert touched on a reported phone call between the two leaders, sharing his take on what Macron’s attempt to convince Trump to make an appearance at the gathering of global elite.

“When he learned that Trump wasn’t planning on going, Macron ‘slyly encouraged him to take his “America first” bravado to Davos.’ Macron is clearly just trying to embarrass Trump here right,” the host said, before switching to a French accent. “Oui oui, go to Davos, Monsieur Trump. They will love you there. Wear that wonderful hat with the words on it and one of those ties that goes down to your knees. It’s très chic!”

