Everyone on the Internet Made the Same Joke About Donald Trump's Latest Immigration Comments

The second the President announced his latest immigration stance, people on the internet started remixing his remarks in the form of Power Rangers memes.

President Donald Trump previewed a legislative framework on immigration Wednesday that would give hundreds of thousands of people brought here legally a pathway to citizenship, using the unusual word “morph” to refer to the transition.

“We’re going to morph into it,” Trump said to reporters Wednesday as he previewed the plan the White House hopes will pass. “It’s going to happen, at some point in the future, over a period of 10 to 12 years.”

That brought the internet, inevitably, hilariously to the memes about Power Rangers. If you missed the ’90s TV show, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers was about teens with the power to “morph” into world-saving heroes in Daft-Punk-like helmets and brightly colorful uniforms.

On Twitter, people were quick to joke about his word choice by offering up pictures of the TV show and quips about the morphing process. Mostly, it was a lot of lines about having a mighty morphin’ time.

