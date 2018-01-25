4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern California

By Associated Press
7:24 AM EST

(LOS ANGELES) — A light earthquake has shaken Southern California, and authorities say there have been no reports of damage or injury.

The United States Geological Survey reports that the quake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.0 occurred just after 2 a.m. Thursday. It was centered about eight miles (12 kilometers) northeast of Trabuco Canyon, California, which is located 31 miles (49 kilometers) southeast of Anaheim. The quake had a depth of about 6 miles (10 kilometers).

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tells The Associated Press that there have been no reports of damage or injury.

The Southern California earthquake comes two days after a magnitude 7.9 quake in the Gulf of Alaska triggered a tsunami warning for Alaska’s coastal communities.

