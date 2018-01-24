4 Americans Were Killed in the Taliban's Attack at a Kabul Hotel

By Josh Lederman / AP
5:46 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — The United States says four American citizens were killed and two others were wounded in the Taliban attack over the weekend on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says the U.S. condemns the attack and offers condolences to the family and friends of those killed.

She says the State Department won’t comment further out of respect for the relatives of those who died.

The department had previously confirmed that multiple Americans were killed and injured, but had declined to give an exact figure until family members could be properly notified.

Twenty-two people — including 14 foreigners — were killed in the 13-hour siege of the hotel in the Afghan capital.

 

