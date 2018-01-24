Michigan Lawmakers Call for MSU President to Be Fired Over Larry Nassar Sex Abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar listens as victims give their impact statement during his sentencing hearing in Lansing, Michigan, January 16, 2018.
GEOFF ROBINS—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
5:34 PM EST

(LANSING, Mich.) — Michigan lawmakers have voted overwhelmingly for a resolution seeking the ouster of Michigan State University’s president over allegations that the school missed chances to stop sports doctor Larry Nassar from sexually assaulting girls and women.

The state House approved the nonbinding measure hours after Nassar was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison. Nassar worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

The resolution says legislators have “lost confidence” in President Lou Anna Simon’s ability to lead a transparent investigation, to implement changes, to protect students and to lead the university. It calls for her to resign or be fired by Michigan State’s governing board.

The board so far has stood behind Simon, while awaiting a review by Michigan’s attorney general.

