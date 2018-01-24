Meryl Streep Is Joining the Cast of Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep is returning to TV.

The veteran Hollywood star has joined the cast of season two of Big Little Lies, HBO’s hit drama starring Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman.

Streep has signed on to play Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård), the abusive husband of Celeste Wright (Kidman) who died at the end of the show’s first season. Her character is described as a woman who arrives in Monterey, Calif., looking for answers after her son’s death and feeling concerned about her grandchildren, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Streep is among a number of major A-list stars, from Big Little Lies castmate Kidman to Julia Roberts, who are moving to TV. Streep had previously been in the 2003 HBO miniseries <em>Angels in America</em>.

Big Little Lies has cleaned up on the awards circuit in the year since it premiered, winning multiple Golden Globe and Emmy awards, including wins for Kidman and Witherspoon for their performances.

All seven episodes of Big Little Lies season 2 will be directed by Andrea Arnold, and Witherspoon and Kidman are set to receive $1 million per episode.