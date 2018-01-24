The mother of the teenage girl killed when a student opened fire in Marshall County High School in Kentucky said her daughter was a “perfect, sweet soul” and that her death Tuesday morning was an “unbearable” tragedy for the family.

Bailey Nicole Holt died at the school. Preston Ryan Cope died after being taken to the hospital. Both students were just 15-years-old. The shooting left 18 others injured.

“We feel all the prayers and so appreciate the support. But, please also remember the other innocent victims in this horrific act of violence,” Bailey’s mother Secret Holt told local CBS affiliate KFVS.

“She was such a perfect, sweet soul and this is just unbearable for our family.”

Bailey’s classmates have have voiced heartfelt comments about her and Preston – and the mark they left on the people who knew them.

“The ones that lost their lives, they were probably the nicest people I ever met. They never had anything negative to say. They always had a smile on their face,” Marshall County High School student Bryson Conkwright told Good Morning America.