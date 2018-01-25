Weekend Recipe: A Gluten-Free Apple Cake That Won’t Last Long

This cake is inspired by my great aunt who was Polish and an incredible baker. She would mix wholesome cakes by hand with a wooden spoon and churn out babka to feed to our Polish family on a regular basis. I would watch her with excitement and help out in the kitchen, making the most spectacular apple cakes that were packed with apples and scented with a hint of vanilla. This recipe is from my latest cookbook Healthy Baking.

I like to use Golden Delicious Apples in this recipe, but you can use any kind you prefer. Chop them into smaller pieces, so they cook quicker when baking. This cake is quite moist, so store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to one week. I often double the recipe if I require a larger cake as this won’t last long once you’ve tried it. Serve your apple cake plain and simple accompanied with a cup of lemon tea.

WHAT’S GREAT ABOUT IT

Apples are high in pectin, a soluble fiber that supports digestive health. The addition of almond flour makes this cake gluten free and rich in protein. I’ve also used extra virgin olive oil, which is a lovely heart healthy monounsaturated fat, but you can also use cold-pressed macadamia nut oil, which is slightly sweeter.

INGREDIENTS

2 large sweet apples (12 1/2 oz / 350 g) cut into small pieces with the skin on

2 cups (200 g / 7 oz) almond meal

1 teaspoon gluten free baking powder

1/4 cup (60 ml /2 fl oz) extra virgin olive oil or macadamia oil

1/4 cup (90 g / 3 oz) raw honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 organic eggs

Zest from 1 orange

Flaked almonds to garnish

DIRECTIONS

Preheat your oven to 320° / 160 °C fan forced Combine almond meal, baking powder, olive oil, honey, vanilla, orange zest and eggs Mix through until well combined Fold in the diced apples Prepare a 20 cm (8 inch) baking tin with baking paper lining the base and sides of the tin Press the cake mixture carefully into the tin, making sure all the apples are pressed down firmly into the mix Garnish cake with flaked almonds Bake for 60 – 80 minutes, check after 45 minutes to make sure the cake is still OK and that the oven temp is good. Cover with foil if over-browning Remove the cake from the oven and rest in the tin for 1 hour before removing

Enjoy warm or cold

NOTES

You can also make this recipe with pears.

Teresa Cutter, founder of The Healthy Chef, is an author, nutritionist and classically trained chef. You can find more of Cutter’s tips and recipes on her website, app, eBooks and Instagram.

“My main goal at The Healthy Chef is to get people cooking and eating healthier. Eat natural foods, focus on fresh fruits and vegetables and just keep it simple.” — Teresa Cutter