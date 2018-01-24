Cecile Richards Reportedly Plans to Step Down as Planned Parenthood President

Cecile Richards, the president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Planned Parenthood Action Fund, will step down from her role after more than a decade, according to a report.

BuzzFeed, citing two anonymous sources, reported that Richards has told some members of the organization’s board of directors about her plans. The report did not specify when Richards planned to step down.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood did not confirm or deny the report. “Cecile plans to discuss 2018 and the next steps for Planned Parenthood’s future at the upcoming board meeting,” the statement said. BuzzFeed reports that the meeting is scheduled for late next week.

Richards, who also serves on the board of the Ford Foundation, has led Planned Parenthood, which provides reproductive health services and is also the country’s largest abortion provider, since 2006. She expanded the organization’s fundraising capabilities and courted high-profile supporters. Her departure comes amid continued attempts from Republican lawmakers and President Donald Trump to defund the organization and curb abortion access.