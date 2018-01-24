Toll in Deadly Kentucky School Shooting Rises – 16 Students Shot

By Lisa Marie Segarra
3:51 PM EST

After a 15-year-old boy opened fire on his classmates at their Kentucky high school Tuesday morning, police have raised the number of shooting victims from 14 to 16.

A total of 16 students, ranging from 14 to 18 years old, were shot with a handgun, and four others suffered various injuries at Marshall County High School, Kentucky State Police said on Facebook. Bailey Nicole Holt, 15, and Preston Ryan Cope, 15, were both killed in the shooting, police said, and four students remain hospitalized.

The suspect, who has not been named, has been charged with two counts of murder and 12 counts of assault in the first degree, Assistant County Attorney Jason Darnall said in a press conference Wednesday. The teen will be tried as an adult, he said.

