Storm Chaser Joel Taylor Remembered by Co-Star and Friends

Joel Taylor, former co-star of the Discovery Channel’s reality docu-series Storm Chasers, has died at age 38, his friends announced on social media.

Taylor and his colleagues captured viewers’ attention beginning in 2008 with thrilling pursuits of storms in Tornado Alley, the portion of the central United States where those natural disasters often occur. The show ran through 2012.

His storm chasing team in Elk City posted a tribute to him on Facebook, People reports: “Joel Taylor was truly an inspiration to … many who knew him. He was one of the most level headed chasers on the roads and truly a classy guy outside of chasing. He didn’t chase for the glory he chased because he had a true passion for storms.”

Other colleagues, such as former co-star Reed Timmer, shared their thoughts about Taylor on Twitter: “I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend,” Timmer wrote. “We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I’ll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend.”

The cause of death was not immediately announced.