In the wake of reports that President Donald Trump referred to Haiti, El Salvador and some parts of Africa as “shithole countries” in a recent White House meeting about immigration, Conan O’Brien decided to find out what Haitians think about Trump.

In a preview clip for the full Haiti episode — which will air on Saturday, Jan. 27 — that was shown on Monday’s installment of Conan, the late night host asked a number of Haitians to share their opinion on America’s current commander-in-chief. “Mr. Trump, please come visit Haiti because every time you leave your country you make America great again,” one man joked.

“We have beautiful golf courses here, Mr. President,” another added. “Please come cheat on them.”

This wisecrack was followed by a woman who seemed be on board with the push for Oprah Winfrey to run for president in 2020. “I want to send a message of love to the leader of America — Oprah, we love you!” she exclaimed.

Watch the full clip below.