School Bus Full of Kids Slides Horizontally Down Icy Road

By Associated Press
Updated: January 24, 2018 10:11 AM ET

(SUTTON, Mass.) — Officials in a Massachusetts town say no one was hurt when a school bus full of middle and high school students slid backward down an icy road and crashed into a stopped car.

A nearby resident captured video of the crash early Tuesday in Sutton. Neither vehicle was badly damaged, and the bus continued on to school after the crash.

Later Tuesday, a Sutton school van crashed into a pole. Two adults and a child were hospitalized after that crash.

Sutton Superintendent Theodore Friend says he consulted with other school administrators and highway officials before deciding to send the buses out. He says most main roads had been treated before the first crash, but some smaller roads had not.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE