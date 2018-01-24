Ivanka Trump Changed Her Twitter Bio. The Internet Was Not Happy About It

Shortly after the second Women’s March, Ivanka Trump changed her Twitter bio bio to remove a section about advocating for the “empowerment of women and girls,” sparking a swift and strong reaction on the social media platform.

Here’s what the bio used to say:

Wife, mother, sister, daughter. Entrepreneur & advocate for the education and empowerment of women & girls. This is my personal page. Views expressed are my own.

And here’s what it said Monday:

Wife, mother, sister, daughter. Advisor to POTUS on job creation + economic empowerment, workforce development & entrepreneurship. Personal Pg. Views are my own

The bio change may not be directly related to the Women’s March. Trump, who advocated for more help for child care during the campaign, can cross that off her checklist as a presidential adviser, since the Republican tax reform bill in December expanded the child tax credit.

She’s also faced criticism in recent months when she’s attempted to advocate for women, as when she faced a backlash for tweeting support for Oprah Winfrey’s Golden Globes speech in light of sexual misconduct allegations against her father.

Here’s how some on the internet responded to the change: