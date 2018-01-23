The internet threw a tantrum when news broke that The Boss Baby was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Animated Feature category.

But for the folks behind Netflix’s Twitter page, it was a lesson. “I stand corrected. Apologies to The Boss Baby,” the streaming platform company tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

The apology came weeks after Netflix shared this pointed take earlier this month.

“Maybe America wasn’t ready for The Boss Baby, the first film to accurately portray a baby who is divorced.”

But now that The Boss Baby has been nominated alongside Coco, Ferdinand, The Breadwinner, and Loving Vincent, Netflix is changing its tune.

The world may have very well been ready. For what it’s worth, many listed the animated feature starring Alec Baldwin as a contender, but that didn’t stop many detractors from getting upset it got a spot over movies like The Lego Batman Movie.

Congratulations as always to the titular baby on showing everyone who’s in charge.

Add Netflix to the list of non-believers eating their words.