Congressman Pat Meehan Says He Did Not Sexually Harass Aide, Just Considered Her a 'Soul Mate'
Rep. Patrick Meehan, R-Pa. on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 20, 2013
Jacquelyn Martin—AP
By Associated Press
5:04 PM EST

(HARRISBURG, Pa.) — A Republican congressman from Pennsylvania who settled a former aide’s sexual harassment complaint with taxpayer money says he developed a deep affection for her but never harassed her or pursued a romantic relationship.

Rep. Pat Meehan told The Philadelphia Inquirer on Tuesday that he intends to run for re-election in his suburban Philadelphia district.

The four-term Republican also told the Inquirer that he once told the woman that he saw her as a “soul mate” and reacted “selfishly” when he discovered the decades-younger woman was in a serious relationship with another man.

The complaint by the former aide came to light Saturday in a New York Times report that cited unnamed people.

The settlement had been kept secret, and Meehan’s office hasn’t said how much taxpayer money Meehan paid out in it.

 

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE