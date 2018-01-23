A Missouri State University freshman took “missed connection” to new heights by emailing every Claudia on campus, according to Springfield News-Leader.

Freshman Hayden Moll took the risk because he accidentally swiped left, instead of right, on Tinder for her. And because the dating app doesn’t show users last names in a profile, all Hayden knew about Claudia was her age and school. So he took matters into his own hands by searching for everyone named Claudia in Missouri State’s database until he found the correct person. All Hayden asked in return was a one-word response: “left” or “right.”

Hayden eventually discovered the Claudia he had been searching for: Claudia Alley from Jefferson City. She posted a screenshot of the email on Twitter and said, “THIS GUY LITERALLY EMAILED EVERY CLAUDIA AT MISSOURI STATE TO FIND ME ON TINDER.” In his email, Hayden said he and Claudia could “totally get some donuts or something but if you choose ‘left’ that’s cool too.”

Claudia and Hayden have a donut date in the works.