Dylan Farrow has called out Justin Timberlake for working with her adoptive father Woody Allen, who she accused of sexually assaulting her as a child more than 20 years ago.

After Timberlake tweeted a joking question about the meaning of having your cake and eating it too, Farrow responded by criticizing him for supporting the Time’s Up movement while praising a “sexual predator.” Timberlake wore a Time’s Up pin to the 2018 Golden Globes after starring in Allen’s 2017 film Wonder Wheel.

“Random question: Can someone please explain the saying, ‘You just want your cake and to eat it too,'” Timberlake wrote. “What else am I about to do with a cake??”

“The saying means, for example, you can’t support #TIMESUP and praise sexual predators at the same time” Farrow replied. “You can’t retain your credibility as an activist (i.e. – retain the cake) and, at the same time, praise a sexual predator (i.e. – eating the cake).”

Allen has always denied the allegations brought against him by Farrow.