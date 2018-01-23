Olympic Medalist Shawn Johnson Says USA Gymnastics Has Failed Their Athletes

By Alice Park
2:01 PM EST

In a video posted to her youtube channel, Olympian Shawn Johnson East said she was “disgusted” over the reports of sexual abuse that gymnasts experienced by team doctor Larry Nassar.

In the nearly six minute segment, Olympic gold medalist Johnson, first expressed support for the women providing victim impact statements at the sentencing hearing for Nassar. Nassar pleaded guilty to several counts of criminal sexual conduct in Michigan state, and could receive up to a life sentence in prison.

Know I am praying for you, I love you. You have experienced some of the worst evil in the world and to know you guys have a voice and you are standing up for so many people — just know you are my heroes.

Johnson then leveled criticism at USA Gymnastics, which she blames for failing to protect the athletes and address complaints against Nassar, and saying that if she had a daughter, she would not encourage her to pursue gymnastics under the current organization.

 

Knowing that USA Gymnastics has failed their athletes so terribly disappoints me and makes me so incredibly angry. The fact that any of this has ever happened shows that USA Gymnastics has failed as a governing body to protect the athletes that it supports and claims to care about.

This video is so hard for me to make. We have tried to shoot this countless times and I have ended up in tears, I have been angry, I’ve been confused. Just because there are so many words, and so many experiences that I have gone through…I love these girls so…sorry I’m getting really emotional… I love these girls so much and the fact that a system that is supposed to protect children has failed them so bad is so wrong.

And to see the videos of Aly [Raisman] and Jordyn [Wieber], these girls that I grew up with and love so much, have to face this man, a man that has violated them in the worst way possible is just disgusting.

If you want to gain the trust of the world, if you want to gain the trust from coaches and from parents, and make little girls feel comfortable again, you need to change the system completely. I think USA Gymnastics for a very, very long time has focused on nothing but winning gold medals that they have overlooked the simple and most important fact that the people they are dealing with are minors and are children; and do not have the capabilities to stand up for themselves or speak for themselves.

As pertains USA Gymnastics, every single procedure, rule, guideline, rulebook you’ve ever made needs to be thrown out the window and redone. I think gymnastics is the best sport in the entire world. But if I had daughter right now I wouldn’t put her in it. It makes me really sad. Because I can’t even trust USA Gymnastics. The organization I have trusted my entire life has failed miserably and I don’t know how to fix it except for start over, start over completely.

Until we protect these little girls as human beings, instead of protect them as gymnasts just to make sure they get gold medals, we aren’t going make any progress is meaningful.

I want to end this by saying if you have ever experienced anything like this, if anybody has ever violated you, violated your trust, I know it’s probably the most terrifying thing in the world but you need speak up not just for yourself but to protect others involved. Know that there are people around you that love you, want to protect you, and if you need anyone to talk to, or don’t have anyone, we are here. Know we’re praying for you, we love you and I know some very very strong powerful voices are leading change for USA Gymnastics. I will stand with them to see a change in USA Gymnastics and to protect those that are currently involved, have been involved or will be involved in the future. This is something I very passionate about. I love you guys, I support you. I stand with you and we desperately need change. We need to rewrite the book. And we need to make sure this never happens again.

 

Four of the five members of the Fierce Five 2012 Olympic team have revealed that they were abused by Nassar — Raisman, Wieber, Gabby Douglas, and McKayla Maroney, along with 2016 Olympic all-around champion Simone Biles. In a lawsuit filed against USA Gymnastics, Maroney also says that organization had paid her as part of a confidentiality agreement to not discuss her sexual abuse allegations against Nassar in public. More than 120 former and current gymnasts have given victim impact statements at Nassar’s sentencing hearing, detailing abuse that went on at all levels of of the sport for decades before he was allowed to “retire” from USA Gymnastics in 2016.

 

