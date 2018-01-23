As the nominations for the 2018 Academy Awards rolled in on Tuesday, it became clear that Get Out would continue its awards season streak of top category nods. And director Jordan Peele clearly couldn’t have been happier about it.

After Get Out scored nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Actor (Daniel Kaluuya), Peele took to Twitter to express his excitement about the movie’s Oscar recognition. Peele and Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig are the fifth-ever black director and fifth-ever female director, respectively, to be nominated for Best Director.

Peele began by sharing a GIF of Kaluuya’s character Chris crying. “What’s the opposite of the Sunken Place?” he added.

He went on to describe his reaction to hearing the news. “I just spoke to Daniel. You know when you’re on the phone trying to disguise the sound of an ugly cry? I failed at that,” he wrote. “Right now I’m just thinking about everyone who bought a ticket and told someone else to. You did this. Thank you.”