Where to Watch the 2018 Oscar-Nominated Movies

The nominees for the 90th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning, leaving just over a month to catch up before the Oscars ceremony takes place on Sunday, March 4.

This year’s crop of nominees saw some gains in inclusivity for women and minority filmmakers, as Greta Gerwig became the fifth-ever woman to pick up a Best Director nomination, Jordan Peele became the fifth black director to score an Oscar nod and Rachel Morrison became the first woman ever to be nominated for cinematography for her work on Mudbound.

Overall, Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water led the pack of nominated movies, with 13 nods. Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan’s World War II film, took second with eight nominations, while Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri received seven.

Several of the Oscar nominated films are available for purchase or to stream on services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. See where to watch them below.

Oscar-nominated movies you can stream for free, rent or buy

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW

Nomination: Best Documentary Feature

Baby Driver: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW

Nominations: Film Editing, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing

Beauty and the Beast: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW

Nominations: Costume Design, Production Design

The Big Sick: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW

Nomination: Best Original Screenplay

Blade Runner 2049: Amazon, iTunes

Nominations: Cinematography, Production Design, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Visual Effects

The Boss Baby: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW

Nomination: Best Animated Feature

The Breadwinner: Available Feb. 20 on iTunes

Nomination: Best Animated Feature



Coco: Available Feb. 13 on Amazon and iTunes

Nominations: Best Animated Feature, Best Original Song

Darkest Hour: Amazon, FandangoNow

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor, Cinematography, Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling and Production Design

Dunkirk: iTunes, Amazon, FandangoNow

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Cinematography, Film Editing, Best Original Score, Production Design, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing

The Florida Project: Available Jan. 30 on Amazon, iTunes and FandangoNOW

Nomination: Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Get Out: iTunes, Amazon, FandangoNow

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor, Directing, Best Original Screenplay

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW

Nomination: Visual Effects

Icarus: Netflix

Nomination: Best Documentary Feature

Kong: Skull Island: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW

Nomination: Visual Effects

Last Men in Aleppo: iTunes

Nomination: Best Documentary Feature

Logan: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW

Nomination: Best Adapted Screenplay

Loveless: Amazon

Nomination: Best Foreign Language Film

Loving Vincent: Amazon, iTunes

Nomination: Best Animated Feature

Marshall: iTunes

Nomination: Best Original Song

Mudbound: Stream on Netflix

Nomination: Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Cinematography, Best Original Song, Best Adapted Screenplay

Roman J. Israel, Esq.: Available Jan. 30 on Amazon and iTunes

Nomination: Best Actor

The Square: Available Jan. 30 on iTunes and Amazon

Nomination: Best Foreign Language Film

Strong Island: Netflix

Nomination: Best Documentary Feature



Victoria & Abdul: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW

Nominations: Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling

War for the Planet of the Apes: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW

Nomination: Visual Effects

Oscar-nominated movies still in theaters:

All the Money in the World (Best Actor in a Supporting Role)

Call Me By Your Name (Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Original Song, Best Adapted Screenplay)

The Disaster Artist (Best Adapted Screenplay)

Faces Places (Best Documentary Feature)

A Fantastic Woman (Best Foreign Language Film)

Ferdinand (Best Animated Feature)

The Greatest Showman (Best Original Song)

I, Tonya (Best Actress, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Film Editing)

The Insult (Best Foreign Language Film)

Lady Bird (Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Original Screenplay)

Molly’s Game (Best Adapted Screenplay)

On Body and Soul (Best Foreign Language Film)

Phantom Thread (Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Director, Costume Design, Best Original Score)

The Post (Best Picture, Best Actress)

The Shape of Water (Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Director, Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, Best Original Score, Production Design, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Best Original Screenplay)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Best Original Score, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Visual Effects)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Original Screenplay)

For information on where to watch the Oscar-nominated shorts, visit ShortsTV.