Where to Watch the 2018 Oscar-Nominated Movies

The nominees for the 90th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning, leaving just over a month to catch up before the Oscars ceremony takes place on Sunday, March 4.
This year’s crop of nominees saw some gains in inclusivity for women and minority filmmakers, as Greta Gerwig became the fifth-ever woman to pick up a Best Director nomination, Jordan Peele became the fifth black director to score an Oscar nod and Rachel Morrison became the first woman ever to be nominated for cinematography for her work on Mudbound.
Overall, Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water led the pack of nominated movies, with 13 nods. Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan’s World War II film, took second with eight nominations, while Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri received seven.
Several of the Oscar nominated films are available for purchase or to stream on services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. See where to watch them below.
Oscar-nominated movies you can stream for free, rent or buy
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW
Nomination: Best Documentary Feature
Baby Driver: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW
Nominations: Film Editing, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing
Beauty and the Beast: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW
Nominations: Costume Design, Production Design
The Big Sick: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW
Nomination: Best Original Screenplay
Blade Runner 2049: Amazon, iTunes
Nominations: Cinematography, Production Design, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Visual Effects
The Boss Baby: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW
Nomination: Best Animated Feature
The Breadwinner: Available Feb. 20 on iTunes
Nomination: Best Animated Feature
Coco: Available Feb. 13 on Amazon and iTunes
Nominations: Best Animated Feature, Best Original Song
Darkest Hour: Amazon, FandangoNow
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor, Cinematography, Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling and Production Design
Dunkirk: iTunes, Amazon, FandangoNow
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Cinematography, Film Editing, Best Original Score, Production Design, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing
The Florida Project: Available Jan. 30 on Amazon, iTunes and FandangoNOW
Nomination: Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Get Out: iTunes, Amazon, FandangoNow
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor, Directing, Best Original Screenplay
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW
Nomination: Visual Effects
Icarus: Netflix
Nomination: Best Documentary Feature
Kong: Skull Island: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW
Nomination: Visual Effects
Last Men in Aleppo: iTunes
Nomination: Best Documentary Feature
Logan: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW
Nomination: Best Adapted Screenplay
Loveless: Amazon
Nomination: Best Foreign Language Film
Loving Vincent: Amazon, iTunes
Nomination: Best Animated Feature
Marshall: iTunes
Nomination: Best Original Song
Mudbound: Stream on Netflix
Nomination: Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Cinematography, Best Original Song, Best Adapted Screenplay
Roman J. Israel, Esq.: Available Jan. 30 on Amazon and iTunes
Nomination: Best Actor
The Square: Available Jan. 30 on iTunes and Amazon
Nomination: Best Foreign Language Film
Strong Island: Netflix
Nomination: Best Documentary Feature
Victoria & Abdul: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW
Nominations: Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling
War for the Planet of the Apes: Amazon, iTunes, FandangoNOW
Nomination: Visual Effects
Oscar-nominated movies still in theaters:
All the Money in the World (Best Actor in a Supporting Role)
Call Me By Your Name (Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Original Song, Best Adapted Screenplay)
The Disaster Artist (Best Adapted Screenplay)
Faces Places (Best Documentary Feature)
A Fantastic Woman (Best Foreign Language Film)
Ferdinand (Best Animated Feature)
The Greatest Showman (Best Original Song)
I, Tonya (Best Actress, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Film Editing)
The Insult (Best Foreign Language Film)
Lady Bird (Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Original Screenplay)
Molly’s Game (Best Adapted Screenplay)
On Body and Soul (Best Foreign Language Film)
Phantom Thread (Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Director, Costume Design, Best Original Score)
The Post (Best Picture, Best Actress)
The Shape of Water (Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Director, Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, Best Original Score, Production Design, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Best Original Screenplay)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Best Original Score, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Visual Effects)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Original Screenplay)
For information on where to watch the Oscar-nominated shorts, visit ShortsTV.