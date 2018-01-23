Apple's Siri-Equipped HomePod Speaker Is Finally Coming Out Next Month

By Lisa Marie Segarra
10:32 AM EST

Apple’s Siri-equipped HomePod smart speaker will be available starting Feb. 9, the company announced Tuesday. Preorders for the $349 device begin Jan. 26.

The HomePod is Apple’s entry into the highly competitive smart speaker space, first popularized by the Amazon Echo, later joined by the Google Home. At $349, the HomePod is far pricer than many rival devices — the cheapest Echo, the Echo Dot, can be had for about $49. But Apple is pitching the device as a high-end home speaker more akin to devices like the Sonos PLAY lineup, although with voice-activated capabilities thanks to Siri integration.

The Apple HomePod is available in white and spacey gray colors, and is compatible with a wide range of iPhone and iPad models. It also works with Apple Music, Apple’s subscription-based music service that’s a rival to Spotify.

Apple’s HomePod release date announcement comes after the device was delayed last year, missing the crucial holiday shopping season.

