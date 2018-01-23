James Franco Was Not Nominated for a Best Actor Oscar

James Franco didn’t get an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. Franco, who portrays filmmaker Tommy Wiseau in The Disaster Artist, which he also directed, was widely expected to score a nomination.

Franco’s 90th Academy Awards snub comes after he was accused of sexually inappropriate behavior by five women. On Jan. 11, the Los Angeles Times reported that five women — four of whom were his former students — accused the actor of inappropriate behavior. Franco has repeatedly denied the allegations, but said he would not actively refute them because he supports women speaking out in the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements.

Voting for Oscar nominations began on Jan. 5 and closed on Jan. 12 — just one day after the Times investigation was published, so it’s unclear how much the allegations against Franco could have affected the vote.

The Times reported that the first and last days of Oscar voting have the heaviest turnout. A spokesperson for the Academy told the Times that members cannot change or take back their votes once submitted. A spokesperson for the Academy did not respond to TIME’s request for comment.

Franco was criticized on social media during the Jan. 7 Golden Globes ceremony for wearing a “Time’s Up” pin as a sign of support for a movement launched by Hollywood women to combat harassment and gender inequality. In a speech at the Los Angeles Women’s March on Saturday, Scarlett Johansson called out James Franco, saying: “I want my pin back, by the way.”

Franco has been mentioned as a candidate for a Best Actor nomination since The Disaster Artist screened at South by Southwest in 2017. He took home a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy. He skipped the Critics’ Choice Awards earlier this month after the allegations against him were made public, but he won the Best Actor in a Comedy award there as well.