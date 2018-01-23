Carnival Cruise lines saw two separate passenger tragedies this past week, after a woman fell to her death from a balcony and another went missing overboard. Neither victim has been identified.

A 44-year-old woman is missing after she was “seen going overboard” the Carnival Triumph cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, the company confirmed. The ship, which had departed from New Orleans, was on the second day of a five-day cruise. It was expected to arrive in Cozumel, Mexico, yesterday after the Mexican Navy took over search and rescue operations.

“All appropriate authorities have been notified and Carnival’s CARE Team is providing support and assistance to the guest’s family,” said Carnival spokesperson Vance Gulliksen, according to the Miami Herald.

On Friday, a passenger fell to her death on the Carnival Elation from Jacksonville, Fla. the Bahamas, the Orlando Sentinel reported. The woman, who has not been identified, fell from the balcony of her 14th-floor room, landing on the 11th floor, according to the Herald. Fellow passengers described being held on the boat at Freeport, Bahamas while the investigation was conducted, with one saying “there was blood everywhere.”

“The ship’s medical team responded immediately, but, unfortunately, she passed away,” Gulliksen said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the deceased and her family.”

The disasters were not the only accidents on Carnival Cruise ships in recent months.

In Oct., an 8-year-old girl, identified as Zion Smith of the Bahamas, fell to her death after peeking over the fifth-floor railing of the Carnival Glory ship while waiting to disembark after a week-long cruise.

In Feb., a man was lost after falling overboard from the 11th floor of the Carnival Elation ship, also near the Bahamas. The U.S. Coast Guard identified the missing man as Kevin Wellons, 24, from Warner Robins, Georgia. The search was abandoned after covering 1,300 miles in 9 hours, the Herald reported.