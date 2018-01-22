Transformers: The Last Knight and Fifty Shades Darker have officially earned the highest number of nominations for the 2018 Razzies.
With nine and eight nominations, respectively, both sequel films are poised to win big at the 38th annual Golden Raspberry Awards, a ceremony that recognizes the worst of the worst movies of the year.
Transformers garnered a nod in categories such as Worst Screenplay, Worst Actor (Mark Wahlberg), Worst Director (Michael Bay) and Worst Screen Combo (Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions), while Fifty Shades followed close behind with nominations for Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel, Worst Actress (Dakota Johnson), Worst Actor (Jamie Dornan) and Worst Screen Combo (Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions).
Johnson will have stiff competition in her category, with awards show darling Jennifer Lawrence up for Worst Actress for her role in Mother!
The two movies are also both nominated for Worst Picture alongside Baywatch, The Emoji Movie and The Mummy.
The Razzies will be awared on March 3, the day before the Oscars. See the full list of nominees below.
WORST PICTURE
Baywatch
The Emoji Movie
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers: The Last Knight
WORST ACTRESS
Katherine Heigl, Unforgettable
Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades Darker
Jennifer Lawrence, mother!
Tyler Perry, Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween
Emma Watson, The Circle
WORST ACTOR
Tom Cruise, The Mummy
Johnny Depp, Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Darker
Zac Efron, Baywatch
Mark Wahlberg, Daddy’s Home 2 & Transformers: The Last Knight
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Javier Bardem, mother! & Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Russell Crowe, The Mummy
Josh Duhamel, Transformers: The Last Knight
Mel Gibson, Daddy’s Home 2
Anthony Hopkins, Collide & Transformers: The Last Knight
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kim Basinger, Fifty Shades Darker
Sofia Boutella, The Mummy
Laura Haddock, Transformers: The Last Knight
Goldie Hawn, Snatched
Susan Sarandon, A Bad Moms Christmas
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions, Fifty Shades Darker
Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions, Transformers: The Last Knight
Any Two Obnoxious Emojis, The Emoji Movie
Johnny Depp & His Worn Out Drunk Routine, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Tyler Perry & Either The Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig, Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Baywatch
Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers: The Last Knight
WORST DIRECTOR
Darren Aronofsky, mother!
Michael Bay, Transformers: The Last Knight
James Foley, Fifty Shades Darker
Alex Kurtzman, The Mummy
Anthony (Tony) Leonidis, The Emoji Movie
WORST SCREENPLAY
Baywatch
The Emoji Movie
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers: The Last Knight