Larry Nassar Accuser Says She’s Still Getting Bills for Appointments Where She Was Abused

A 15-year-old girl who spoke at Larry Nassar’s sentencing hearing on Monday accused Michigan State University (MSU) of continuing to bill her mother for appointments where she was sexually abused by the sports physician.

“I, too, was sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar — multiple times at multiple appointments. My last ‘treatment’ was in August 2016. A week later, he was let go by MSU,” Emma Ann Miller said in court on Monday, standing beside her mother. “I’m possibly the last child he will ever assault. MSU Sports Medicine charged me for those appointments. My mom is still getting billed for appointments where I was sexually assaulted.”

MSU spokesperson Jason Cody said he did not have access to patient records, but said the issue has been passed on to those who handle billing. “I can tell you that patients of former MSU physician Larry Nassar will not be billed,” he said in an email.

Miller, who said she became a patient of Nassar’s when she was 10 because of a back injury, is one of dozens of victims who have made statements at Nassar’s sentencing hearing in the past week. The number of victims who plan to testify has now grown to more than 140, MLive.com reported.

Nassar was fired from Michigan State in 2016 — a year after USA Gymnastics reported concerns about him to law enforcement. He was arrested in December 2016 on child pornography charges and has been sentenced to 60 years in prison. He also faces at least a 25-year prison sentence on charges of criminal sexual conduct.

Miller specifically called out Michigan State, Twistars and USA Gymnastics (USAG) — organizations where Nassar served as a doctor — for enabling his abuse. “Are you listening, MSU? I can’t hear you. Are you listening? My name is Emma Ann Miller, and I am 15 years old, and I am not afraid of you — nor will I ever be,” she said.

Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon has faced calls to resign, following a report by the Detroit Free Press that she and other university officials knew about accusations against Nassar before his arrest. But on Friday, the school’s board of trustees said it would not remove Simon.

In court on Monday, Miller urged Nassar to reveal who else knew about his abuse.

“Instead of getting up at your sentencing, giving some hollow, insincere apology, you could outline all the times — for me, for us — that MSU, Twistars and USAG should have stopped you,” Miller said. “Do the right thing for us. Be honest, try and help us. Tell us who knew what and when. Tell us how and when there were opportunities to stop you. Tell us about the tell-tale signs that others at MSU, Twistars and USAG should have seen but didn’t. In one of your last public acts, actually help someone.”

“Please don’t waste your elocution on your grief, your regret or any other emotion,” she added. “Don’t tell us how you and God have made amends or how you are different. You need to confess the facts.”