Apple Is Partnering With Malala's Non-Profit to Educate More Than 100,000 Girls

Apple is partnering with Malala Fund to educate more than 100,000 girls around the world, the company announced Monday.

Malala Fund — the nonprofit founded by education activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai — aims to ensure that girls around the world have access to 12 years of education. Yousafzai, now a student at Oxford University, was shot by the Taliban for going to school in Pakistan when she was 15.

Apple has not specified how much money the company will invest, but said the new partnership will expand Malala Fund’s work to India and Latin America. Apple plans to contribute money and technology, assisting with curriculum and policy research.

“This is exactly what Apple loves to work on — is something that everybody is saying is impossible,”Apple CEO Tim Cook said in an interview with Good Morning America released Monday, praising Yousafzai’s “depth of humanity” and “courage with a big C.”

An estimated 130 million girls around the world are currently out of school, according to a 2016 report by UNESCO. Malala Fund has made it its mission to change that.

“I want to see every girl decide their future. I want every girl to have access to a quality education,” Yousafzai told Good Morning America. “I want girls to follow their dreams.”