The Oscar Nominations Are Coming. Watch Them Live Here

Nominations for the 90th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday morning amid a competitive awards season.

Actors Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip) and Andy Serkis (Lord of the Rings) will announce all nominees for the 24 Oscar categories starting at 8:22 a.m. EST on Jan. 23, with high-profile categories like Best Picture set to be announced around 8:38 a.m. EST. The actual Oscars ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre on March 4 in Los Angeles, where comedian Jimmy Kimmel return to reprise his role as Oscars host.

The Academy Awards are the biggest and most acclaimed night in Hollywood and bookend the awards season for film. Based on how films fared during the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards earlier this month, pictures like The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Get Out and Call Me By Your Name could be nominated for a variety of awards.

Front-runners for Best Actress and Best Actor include Frances McDormand, who won the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for her role in Three Billboards, and Gary Oldman, who earned the same collection for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.

Other competitors in those categories include Timothée Chalamet, who starred in Call Me By Your Name, and Saoirse Ronan, who played the titular role in Lady Bird.

Some have speculated that The Disaster Artist star James Franco may have lost his chances at a nomination after five women accused him of inappropriate or sexually exploitative behavior. The accusations were revealed in a Los Angeles Times story published just before the Oscar nomination voting period ended. Prior to the story, Franco won this year’s Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his portrayal of the eccentric Tommy Wiseau, beating Daniel Kaluuya of Get Out, among others.

Franco’s lawyer has previously denied any wrongdoing by the actor. Franco himself told Stephen Colbert that the allegations against him are “not accurate.”

The Oscars nominations and overall ceremony come amid a national reckoning concerning sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood and other industries around the country. At the Golden Globes, actors wore black and sported pins to support the Time’s Up initiative and #MeToo. It is unclear how the movement will manifest itself at the Oscars.

What’s virtually certain, though, is that the Academy will ensure the correct winners are announced following the disastrous finale to last year’s awards, when La La Land was incorrectly announced as Best Picture instead of Moonlight.

“If you think we screwed up the ending [last] year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show,” Kimmel said in a statement.

Watch the announcement revealing the nominations live in the video above.