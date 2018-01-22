Women Overwhelmingly Want Democrats to Win This Year’s Midterm Elections

A new poll shows Democrats have an edge leading in to this year’s midterm elections, bolstered by support from women nationwide.

The ABC News/Washington Post poll, released Monday, shows that 51% of registered voters say they would vote for the Democratic candidate in their congressional district, compared to 39% who said they would support a Republican.

Democrats have an even larger advantage among female voters, with 64% saying they would vote for a Democrat over 29% who said they would choose a Republican. By contrast, 42% of men said they would vote for a Democrat, while 51% said they would vote for a Republican.

The Democrats’ 12-point overall lead is the most significant gap in a ABC News/Washington Post poll since 2006, according to the Washington Post.

The poll results have a margin of sampling error of 3.5 points; the poll was conducted by landline and cellular telephone in English and Spanish among a random national sample of 1,005 adults and 846 voters Jan.15-18, ABC News said.